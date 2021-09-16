After Sam Walkers' late-game heroics against the Gold Coast Titans, resulting in the half-back icing the game with a field goal, many want him to make the shift to the starting side on Friday night.

Walker played just nine minutes of game time in the dying stages of their nail-biting win against the Gold Coast, but he made a profound impact when he came on. He made a try-saving tackle in the last ten minutes of the game and then he then showed off his red-time skill and nailed a field goal to hand the Sydney Roosters the win.

Lachlan Lam is the current number six and has been a sound contributor each week for the Chooks. But he does not possess the skill base that his fellow teammate does.

The Roosters selection decision may be a little easier seeing that hooker Sam Verrills failed to overturn his suspension for an errand shoulder to the head of the Gold Coast centre Brain Kelly.

The Roosters could just make a straight swap and start back-up hooker Ben Marschke or they could shift Lachlan Lam to the rake position. This would then give an opening for the benched playmaker Walker to start at five-eight.

Sam Walker has a great passing ability and can find the open man more often than not in attack. He is agile and kicks the ball very well. But his most favoured skill is his calmness under pressure that Roosters coach Trent Robinson must be attracted too.

Will Robinson pull the trigger and start the 19-year-old half?

The only real problem with starting the boy from Ipswich is his defence over 80 minutes. Walker is small in stature and can be a target for other teams attacks. Although Walker is not a bad defender, he will be more of a liability than the more experienced bigger half Lachlan Lam.

The Manly Sea Eagles have some strong ball runners such as Josh Schuster, that may look to run straight at the inexperienced five-eight, especially if he plays a full starting game, which would lead to more try opportunities for Manly.

The Roosters may put Sam Walker's defensive game to one side and look at what he gives them on offence. Walker is smart, skilful and has a killer instinct that can stretch over the full 80 minutes.

The Roosters would be taking a big risk not unleashing the young playmaker for as long as possible. He is a match-winner that plays with zero trepidation. It seems like a straight forward decision for the Sydney Roosters.