Inaugural Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has stated the 2023 NRL draw will be the "most anticipated" in 25 years, evening likening the new "Battle of Brisbane" to the Machester Derby from the English Premier League.

The Dolphins secure the 17th license of the NRL for this year, with the league expanding for the first time since 2007.

The Redcliffe-based club will re-spark a rivalry built off historic clashes between the Dolphins and Broncos from decades ago, with the first matchup between the two Brisbane clubs scheduled for Round 4 at Suncorp Stadium.

Bennett believes the already existent heat between the two clubs will see a "tremendous rivalry" reborn this year, potentially being on par with some of the biggest rivalries in the world.

"The draw for 2023 would be the most anticipated since the Melbourne Storm were admitted into the competition," Bennett told NRL.com.

"Lots of fans out there will be waiting to see what it turns out and obviously looking forward to seeing the Dolphins play.

"The rivalries are already existent. I've got no doubt the Broncos-Dolphins game will be the Battle of Brisbane.

"Both teams representing the city, it will create a tremendous rivalry within the city, like Manchester United vs Manchester City in the UK and many other of those European competitions.

"It'll bring a lot more excitement to the game and certainly the vision."

One aspect of the Dolphins' vision to build rivalries is the career of the late, great Arthur Beetson, who was a pivotal player and coach for both Redcliffe and the Easter Suburbs during his decorated career.

Bennett said the club's first-ever NRL clash, which comes against the Roosters on March 5, will be the first chapter of a new rivalry in the league.

"Then of course there is the great Arthur Bateson and his commitment to this club," Bennett said.

"He won premierships and was a great player in the Sydney competition in that period of time.

"And the club here have been right behind a rivalry between the Roosters and the Dolphins.

"...(There is) much to look forward to from a fans point of view and much to look forward to from a team's point of view that we've got such a great following."

The Dolphins enter the league with their inaugural squad finally coming together, however remain likely to feature among the bottom half of the league in their maiden season.

Bennett conceded the Dolphins will need to "crawl before we can walk", hoping to see signs of what's in store for the future in the club's first season.

"We'll have to crawl before we can walk. So my expectation is, is that we'll do our best. I can't ask for more than that,"

"As we get games behind us, combinations working, players getting to relate to each other better, that will be part of our journey and that will be their first couple of years of our journey.

"Building the team and rebuilding it until we get it right where we get a team that can certainly match it with the top teams in the competition."

The Dolphins' opening month of the 2023 NRL season consists of clashes against the Roosters (H), Raiders (H), Knights (A) and Broncos (H).