Parramatta Eels interim coach Trent Barrett has been confirmed to leave the club at the end of 2024, and now it appears he will be off to the Brisbane Broncos.

Barrett rose from his position as an assistant under Brad Arthur to coaching the side for the remainder of 2024 after the former mentor was sacked mid-season, but it has become abudnantly clear that he won't be part of incoming head coach Jason Ryles' plans for 2025.

The Eels earlier this weekend announced Nathan Brown, Scott Wisemantel, Sam Moa and Nathan Cayless as their assistant coaches for 2025, and while it was previously tipped Barrett could move into a different role at the club, that now appears to not be the case.

Instead, Barrett has been heavily linked with a move to the Broncos where he would join Kevin Walters' re-shaped staff.

It's something Adam Reynolds, speaking on Triple M Radio this week, seemed to confirm when asked about Barrett being seen with Brisbane's staff after Friday night's game between the two clubs.

"I think he was just checking in with Kev and the other coaches," Reynolds told Triple M.

"But jeez, we're going to have a good looking coaching staff. Throw Matty Ballin in there too."

Ballin's increased role for 2025 at the Broncos comes after John Cartwright made the call to move to Hull FC, and fellow assistant Lee Briers also made the call to head back to England.

Walters losing both assistant coaches in one go has forced his hand, with the under pressure coach planning ahead to 2025 by bringing Ballin, and now seemingly Barrett, on board at the club.