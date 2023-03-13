Axed Dolphin's star Anthony Milford has impressed in the opening round of the Queensland Cup putting on a dominant display with the ball in his hands.

Milford, who was a marquee signing for the Dolphins, was unceremoniously dropped by Wayne Bennett in favour of young prodigy Isaiya Katoa.

As Bennett stated that are a few 'weaknesses' in Milford's game, the five-eighth has come back firing in his first game since the dropping.

Playing for the CQ Capras, Milford finished the game with 162 running metres, two linebreaks, a linebreak assist, one try assist and a try. A key piece of the side's win, he was able to kick the match-winning field goal in the 78th minute.

Bennett delivered a brutal reality check to Milford earlier this year, insisting he needs to improve his game if he is to appear in the first-grade side. Adamant to prove him wrong, if this game is anything to go by, the Samoa co-captain could appear in the Dolphins jersey sooner than expected.

A former Queensland representative, Milford has failed to live up to his potential in his 11-year NRL career. A young prodigy himself with the Raiders, he has shown glimpses of greatness but is extremely inconsistent.

In 2018, he was awarded the Paul Morgan Medal as the Broncos Player of the Year and it seemed like everything was turning around for Milford.

However, in true Milford-like fashion, he would have one of his most underwhelming years in the NRL in 2020, two years after being seen as the best player of the club.

This culminated in playing only 13 games for the Broncos as they claimed their first Wooden Spoon in the club's history. This season also saw Milford drop in and out of the first-grade side.

Still only 28 years of age, the Dolphins contract was meant to be a new beginning for Milford. However, still vying to get into the first-grade team, this may be the last chance he gets to prove that he can cut it in the NRL.