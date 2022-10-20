Australia and Scotland will lock horns in the second week of the Rugby League World Cup in Coventry. This is Zero Tackle's full guide to the game, including how to watch or live stream it.

The game is set to kick-off at 5:30am (AEDT) on Saturday, October 22 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. That is 7:30pm local time on Friday evening in England.

The Kangaroos had a resounding win to start their tournament over Fiji. Clunky early, the Australians, who have named plenty of changes for the game against Scotland, found their feet late and ultimately would break the 40-point barrier.

Scotland, on the other hand, suffered the worst possible start to their tournament, falling to Italy in a result that could only be labelled a surprise.

How to watch Australia vs Scotland on TV in Australia

As with every game at the Rugby League World Cup, the only way to watch Australia play Scotland will be through Fox Sports.

Their coverage will commence at 5am (AEDT) on Saturday morning, 30 minutes prior to kick-off, on Channel 502 - also known as Fox League. You will need a valid Foxtel TV sports subscription to watch the game.

How to live stream Australia vs Scotland online in Australia

There are two ways to live stream the game, both relying on the Fox Sports coverage.

The first of those will be through the Foxtel App, which is better suited to those already with a TV subscription. It's included in your plan with a valid login.

The other way is to tune in through Kayo Sports, which allows you to live stream all of Foxtel's sports package from $25 per month.

Key information

Kick-off: 5:30am (AEDT), Saturday, October 22

Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Referee: Grant Atkins

Squads

Australia

1. James Tedesco 9. Josh Addo-Carr 12. Matt Burton 10. Jack Wighton 19. Campbell Graham 7. Cameron Munster 14. Nathan Cleary 6. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 20. Harry Grant 13. Patrick Carrigan 17. Angus Crichton 21. Liam Martin 24. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 3. Ben Hunt 15. Lindsay Collins 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Jake Trbojevic 2. Daly Cherry-Evans 22. Jeremiah Nanai

Scotland

22. Alex Walker 2. Matty Russell 4. Kieran Buchanan 23. Bayley Liu 5. Lachlan Walmsley 6. Bailey Hayward 19. Calum Gahan 8. Logan Bayliss-Brow 9. Liam Hood 10. Sam Luckley 11. Euan Aitken 12. Kane Linnett 13. James Bell

Interchange: 3. Ben Hellewell 14. Kyle Schneider 15. Luke Bain 24. Dale Ferguson 18. Jack Teanby 20. Davey Dixon