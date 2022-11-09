Australia have made two changes to their 19-man squad to take on New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Coach Mal Meninga has once again named his 19-man team in alphabetical order, dropping no hints over who will miss out.

Two players that certainly won't be playing against the Trans-Tasman rivals in the game which will decide whether the Kangaroos go to yet another World Cup final - what would be their 15th final in a row - are Campbell Graham and Lindsay Collins, who have both been dropped out of the squad.

Their replacements in the squad are returning utility Ben Hunt who was rested from the quarter-final against Lebanon, and Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who missed the first knockout game of the tournament with a cork.

"Once again it has been extremely difficult to leave out players who have performed very well in our colours," Meninga said in a statement.

"This is our most important game of the World Cup for us and a great challenge against the calibre of the New Zealand side.

"I am happy with our performances so far, but we all know we need to improve."

It could be reasonably expected that Hunt will come straight into the side on the bench, with Daly Cherry-Evans to miss out, while Campbell-Gillard is likely to start, pushing Jake Trbojevic back to the bench who takes the free spot vacated by Collins.

Reuben Cotter is the other option for the final spot.

Australian 19-man squad to play New Zealand

9. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

13. Patrick Carrigan

2. Daly Cherry-Evans

14. Nathan Cleary

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Angus Crichton

18. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

20. Harry Grant

4. Valentine Holmes

3. Ben Hunt

21. Liam Martin

8. Latrell Mitchell

7. Cameron Munster

11. Cameron Murray (vc)

1. James Tedesco (capt.)

5. Jake Trbojevic

10. Jack Wighton

24. Isaah Yeo (vc)

Predicted line-up to play New Zealand

1. James Tedesco

2. Valentine Holmes

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Jack Wighton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Angus Crichton

12. Liam Martin

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Ben Hunt

15. Cameron Murray

16. Patrick Carrigan

17. Jake Trbojevic

18. Daly Cherry-Evans

19. Reuben Cotter