Despite growing interest in Wigan’s Australian halfback Jackson Hastings, the 24-year-old looks set to re-sign with the Warriors for another season, per The Daily Telegraph.

Hastings has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the English Super League and is in favour of remaining in the UK for another 12 months before potentially returning to the NRL.

It is understood that several Australian sides are showing interest in the No.7, as well as Hull FC.

New Zealand asked the question surrounding Hastings’ future with the Warriors mid-season, while his manager, Sam Ayoub, revealed there have been plenty of offers incoming.

“Jacko is really enjoying his footy and time over there and it’s showing in the footy he is delivering,” Ayoub said.

“You don’t win the Man of Steel (English equivalent to Dally M Medal) by such a large margin last year if you’re not ‘braining it’.

“And no doubt he will be right up there again this year. His stats are off the charts.

“I think, at this stage, he is keen to have another year over there and that’s what I have said to clubs who have come to us. We will play it by ear – there is certainly no rush.

“There is still a lot of potential activity to happen here. He is weighing things up.

“I’ve got all the time in the world for ‘Jacko’. I just want what is best for him. I think he may stay for at least another year. People forget he only turned 24 this year.”

The former Roosters and Sea Eagles half has also plied his trade for Great Britain and the Salford Red Devils.