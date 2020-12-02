Veteran Rugby League journalist Paul Kent has taken aim at Jason Saab after the 20-year-old broke his two-year contract with St George-Illawarra for a profitable move to Manly.

According to Kent, Saab failed to answer the Dragon’s phone calls and refused to train whilst he was still on their books, claiming that mental stress prevented him from doing so.

However, Kent is of the belief that Saab’s desire to flee the Red V had little to do with the supposedly arduous drive to and from Wollongong, but instead for financial reasons.

Kent reported that Saab was said to be earning a rock bottom $120,000-per-season as a Dragon, but with his move to the Northern Beaches, that has now increased 300-fold to around $900,000 over three seasons.

Saab is not alone in this new form of contractual negotiation – i.e breaking them for more money – according to Kent, but he is almost certain to be the last.

In his Wednesday article for the The Daily Telegraph, Kent stated that his chagrin was matched by those at League HQ.

The often controversial scribe claimed that the ARL commission would meet on Wednesday to consider implementing a new rule forbidding players who deliberately break their contracts from signing for more money elsewhere.

Under these new restrictions, Saab could have theoretically broken his deal with the Dragons, however, he would still be on $120,000 per annum with the Sea Eagles.

Kent is of the fervent belief that if this rule is implemented, it would lower the amount of players that end contractual agreements for the sole purpose of a pay day elsewhere.

Kent also claimed it would separate those that wish to depart for legitimate, personal reasons from the financially motivated, as well as stem the rampant growth of player inflation.

Although fans and clubs are set to relish the impending law change, the Telegraph scribe hinted that players and their management are likely to claim the rule is a restraint of trade.

As of yet, the ARL has yet to announce if and when said rule change will be enacted.