St George Illawarra Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has insisted he isn't feeling any pressure despite two poor years at the helm of the joint venture.

Griffin took over before the 2021 season, but has coached the Dragons to a tenth and eleventh place finish.

In between those two years, the Dragons decided to take up an option in the club's favour to confirm that Griffin would stay on as coach into the 2023 campaign.

The decision was met with bewilderment by Dragons fans, who watched their team struggle in both attack and defence during the first season under Griffin.

No such decision has been rushed this year though, with the veteran coach who formerly spent time at the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos still uncontracted for 2024 and beyond.

And it's tipped he needs a big season to survive, with some suggesting he, along with Justin Holbrook at the Gold Coast Titans and Adam O'Brien at the Newcastle Knights, have less than half the season to turn things around.

Speaking to News Corp though, Griffin revealed he wants to coach for another ten years and isn't feeling the pressure.

"The season goes for 24 weeks. That's all I'm thinking about," Griffin said.

“I can understand it's topical and you blokes (in the media) generate it. It's just part of the territory. I honestly don't feel the pressure.

“I've never enjoyed an off-season like the one we're having at the moment. “The other stuff doesn't worry me. I'm concentrating on coaching the footy team. Nothing else.

“The plan is to coach for another 10 years.”

Griffin's Dragons missed the finals in 2022 despite winning 12 games, which has formerly been the mark to be in line for a spot in the eight.

The competition, which has seen top teams run away from bottom teams more and more in recent seasons, will likely shape up in a similar fashion in 2023, with a number of teams seemingly well ahead of the pack.

Despite the 12 wins in 2022, it means Griffin has won just 20 games in total out of his 48 in charge of the Red V, who have only played in two finals series since Wayne Bennett left the club, with all of Paul McGregor, Steve Price and now Griffin struggling to generate results in that timeframe.

The 56-year-old coach also came under fire in 2022 for his treatment of young guns Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan, who both at one point requested a release.

They will now become the first-choice options for the number one and number six jersey respectively though, with Cody Ramsey recovering from illness, and Talatau Amone subjected to the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule for an alleged off-field incident.

The Dragons start their season with a bye, before playing the Gold Coast Titans in Round 2.