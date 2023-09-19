Contracted until the end of next season, Angus Crichton could be set to leave the Sydney Roosters if he can confirm a deal with rugby union, with talks between the two set to intensify in the next 24 hours.

Just over a week ago news broke that Crichton had been in discussions with Rugby Australia and could be set to request a release from the final year of his contract with the club.

The Roosters have Crichton contracted until the end of the 2024 campaign and had reportedly been in the process of working through an extension before the news regarding his surprise link with rugby broke.

Speaking on 100% Footy, Danny Weidler revealed that Crichton could be on the outer at the Sydney Roosters, with talks between him and rugby union set to heat up within the next 24 hours.

"There's supposed to be some talks maybe even this (Monday) evening about Angus Crichton, maybe tomorrow that rugby's still very much in the frame whether it's with (RA) or if that doesn't work out, there's a chance it could be European rugby," he said on Monday evening.

"It feels like the Roosters are prepared to let him go to rugby, there's been a lot of talk that they won't let him go to an NRL club, who knows if that's going to pan out in the long run.

"Right now talks are ongoing between (RA) and Angus Crichton and there could be more talks over the next 24 hours to try and make that happen for Angus."

If Crichton does leave for the 15-man code, he will become the second Rooster to jump codes, following youngster Joseph Suaalii, who agreed to a contract with Rugby Australia ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Like many players in the NRL, such as Cameron Murray and Isaiya Katoa, Crichton was a teenage rugby union prodigy before shifting his attention to rugby league.

A former Australian Schoolboy in the 15-man code, his signing would be a big get for rugby union, who have missed out on the likes of Will Penisini, Cameron Murray, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Payne Haas after they all re-signed with their current NRL clubs.