Sydney Roosters forward Angus Crichton has reportedly abandoned his rugby union dream as more pressure has been caused on the club's salary cap.

Linked with a move to the 15-man code for months, negotiations between Crichton's management and Rugby Australia broke down at the beginning of the month.

This came after it was reported that the second-rower was offered $800,000 per year to make a two-year switch to rugby union.

The Sydney Morning Herald has since revealed that the deal between the two parties broke down after Crichton's management found dealing with Rugby Australia to be too difficult.

It is understood that the relationship between the two was incredibly sour that his agent, David Rawlings, had to engage in a proxy agent, David Shand, to try and get the deal with Rugby Australia done.

“Like a vast majority of the rugby public, we are apprehensive about the immediate state of the game,” Rawlings told the Herald.

“You could reference the assessment made by the head coach [Jones] just days ago to justify that. We have moved on and my client is focused on the upcoming pre-season with the Roosters.”

Gone are the days when Australia was known as a rugby union powerhouse and one of the best nations in the world at the sport. Instead, it has been a horrendous year for the Wallabies, who crashed out of the 2023 Rugby World Cup group stage.

As Crichton gives up on his dream of representing Australia at the Rugby World Cup and remains at the Sydney Roosters, it has caused a big salary cap issue for the Tricolours.

On a hefty wage at the club, Crichton leaving would allow them to re-sign and upgrade some of the younger players in the squad.

Instead, with him remaining at the club and with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Daniel Tupou signing contract extensions for next season, it means the Roosters might have to let go of some younger talent.