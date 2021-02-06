Rugby League Immortal Andrew Johns has tipped his top four for the 2021 season, leaving out premiership contenders the Sydney Roosters from his top bracket.

The Storm, Panthers, Eels and Rabbitohs led Johns’ clubs for the upcoming season, with the Chooks tipped to miss out on the top four for the first time in five years.

Despite winning two premierships in the past three seasons, Johns had no room for Trent Robinson’s men, instead opting for rivals South Sydney to have a strong campaign.

“Melbourne, Penrith, Parramatta and Souths. I think Souths are in for a really big year,” he told 1170 SEN’s The Matty John’s Show.

Johns added that the void left at halfback will be a major reason why the Tri-colours drop off this season.

“We don’t know who their recognised halfback is,” he said.

“There’s talk of Lachie Lam, Sam Walker.

“I understand (Walker is) really impressing the players at training with his skills and his knowledge of the game, but physically he’s a while off.

“He’s still pretty small.

“I think he will get a few games this year, he will get a taste.

“Lachlan Lam I think will start there.”

Matthew Johns selected the Titans as his bolter for 2021, especially if the club can land Cameron Smith.

“In my opinion, if Cameron Smith plays for the Titans, they will make the top four,” Matthew Johns said.