Former Newcastle Knights halfback and rugby league great Andrew Johns has explained that James Tedesco desperately needs to change his tackling technique to prevent any more concussions.

Tedesco sustained another concussion on the weekend against the Canterbury Bulldogs and will now face an 11-day stand-down period, missing the upcoming match against the Knights.

However, there have been calls that the fullback should consider a medical retirement due to his continued history of head knocks.

In his most recent concussion, Tedesco attempted to tackle Viliami Kikau on the ten-metre line before the two were involved in a heavy head-on contact.

"He takes his eyes off the target," the Immortal explained on The Sunday Footy Show.

"You've got to keep your chin on your chest but you've still got to keep your eye on the target. Teddy (Tedesco) gets into this situation with his last two steps as he drops his head.

"If you're going to make that tackle you need to keep your chin on your chest and keep your eye on your target — where you're going to hit.

"He drops his head and loses his technique."

Tedesco leaves the field after a big collision with Viliame Kikau. 📺 Watch #NRLBulldogsRoosters on ch.502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/B1ijnGXtqA

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/s6m7BMnx9H

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/m3upHdJ0Do pic.twitter.com/gbWVUaGC0Q — Fox League (@FOXNRL) April 5, 2024

Billy Slater echoed Johns' reasoning, suggesting that the Roosters skipper could aim to get into position earlier to reduce the velocity of the force.

The Queensland coach stated that Tedesco should get to the ball-runner as soon as they break through the line, like Penrith Panthers star Dylan Edwards.

"Like, you start anticipating the linebreak and you move across there earlier so you're not moving as fast right at the contact," he said.

"[He can get there and] steady up because you're not moving as fast."