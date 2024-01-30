The Andrew Johns Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Central Coast Roosters vs Monaro Colts
Central Coast Roosters
1. Zaylen Ekepati
2. Semi Leweniqila
3. Joshua Fesolai
4. Koby Houghton
5. Edward Sawers
6. Carter Mareko
7. Owen Knowles
8. Duncan Gatt-Smith
9. Jak Dean-Potaka
10. Clabe Fesolai
11. Tulsyn McCulloch
12. Cooper Giibs
13. Alexander Stephenson (c)
Interchange: 14. Kalen Cashin 15. Samuel Tracey 16. Blessing Foini 17. Chase Kapua
Player to Watch: Koby Houghton
Monaro Colts
(Team yet to be announced)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Interchange:
Player to Watch: