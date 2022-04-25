Parramatta great Brett Kenny is set to face court for charges of assault after allegedly headbutting a man on the Central Coast.

Kenny, 62, was charged with common assault after being taken to the Wyong Police Station earlier this month for an alleged incident involving a man known to him.

It is alleged the former New South Wales representative headbutted the man before being involved in a verbal argument.

“Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District then attended a home in Shelly Beach where they spoke to and arrested the 62-year-old man,” a NSW Police spokesperson told News Corp.

“He was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with common assault (DV).”

Kenny has been granted bail and is due back at the Wyong Local Court on May 5 after appearing in court on Thursday.

The Canterbury-born ex-Eel played a total of 290 professional rugby league matches, spending 14 years with Parramatta before venturing abroad to play for Wigan in the mid-1980s.

Kenny was also a 17-time Australian representative, playing on the international stage between 1982 and 1987.