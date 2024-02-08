The squads for the 2024 All Stars matches have been confirmed, with the Indigenous Australian team to clash with the New Zealand Maori team in both men's and women's matches once again.

While the men's game has been hit by a handful of withdrawals in recent weeks, including the most recent one of Ezra Mam, a strong pair of outfits will still head into the contest.

The men's game is headlined by Josh Addo-Carr, Nicho Hynes, Latrell Mitchell, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Cody Walker for the Indigenous outfit, while the Maori side is headlined by the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine, Brandon Smith and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, with Adam Blair taking over as head coach.

Tamika Upton will be the star of the show for the women's Indigenous outfit, while Raecene McGregor and Kennedy Cherrington lead the Maori side into the contest.

Both games will be played on Friday, February 16 in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with the women's game kicking off at 5:50pm (AEDT) and the men's at 8:10pm (AEDT).

Men's Indigenous All Stars

Josh Addo-Carr

Jacob Alick

Bailey Biondi-Odo

Bailey Butler

Josh Curran

Adam Elliott

Jordan Grant

J'maine Hopgood

Nicho Hynes

Josh Kerr

Alofiana Khan-Pereira

Latrell Mitchell

Shaquai Mitchell

Kierran Moseley

Hohepa Puru

Kotoni Staggs

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Isaiah Tass

Braydon Trindall

Cody Walker

Coach: Ronald Griffiths

Men's Maori All Stars

Jesse Arthars

Kenny Bromwich

Dane Gagai

Jacob Gagai

Jack Howarth

Jahrome Hughes

Royce Hunt

Te Maire Martin

Trey Mooney

Briton Nikora

Kodi Nikorima

Adam Pompey

Joseph Tapine

Jazz Tevaga

Leo Thompson

Matthew Timoko

Brandon Smith

Dylan Walker

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Xavier Willison

Coach: Adam Blair

Women's Indigenous All Stars

Shaylee Bent

Jaime Chapman

Kirra Dibb

Quincy Dodd

Monique Donovan

Taliah Fuimaono

Tallisha Harden

Kimberley Hunt

Keilee Joseph

Grace Kemp

Olivia Kernick

Bobbi Law

Mahalia Murphy

Jasmine Peters

Tommaya Kelly-Sines

Taneka Todhunter

Tamika Upton

Janelle Williams

Coach: Jess Skinner

Women's Maori All Stars

Brooke Anderson

Corban Baxter

Annessa Biddle

Destiny Brill

Kennedy Cherrington

Zali Fay

Mya Hill-Moana

Shannon Mato

Kerehitina Matua

Raecene McGregor

Shanice Parker

Rima Pirini Butler

Ashleigh Quinlan

Tiana Raftstrand-Smith

Jasmin Strange

Chante Temara

Zahara Temara

Botille Vette-Welsh

Coach: Keith Hanley