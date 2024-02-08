The squads for the 2024 All Stars matches have been confirmed, with the Indigenous Australian team to clash with the New Zealand Maori team in both men's and women's matches once again.
While the men's game has been hit by a handful of withdrawals in recent weeks, including the most recent one of Ezra Mam, a strong pair of outfits will still head into the contest.
The men's game is headlined by Josh Addo-Carr, Nicho Hynes, Latrell Mitchell, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Cody Walker for the Indigenous outfit, while the Maori side is headlined by the likes of Jahrome Hughes, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine, Brandon Smith and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, with Adam Blair taking over as head coach.
Tamika Upton will be the star of the show for the women's Indigenous outfit, while Raecene McGregor and Kennedy Cherrington lead the Maori side into the contest.
Both games will be played on Friday, February 16 in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with the women's game kicking off at 5:50pm (AEDT) and the men's at 8:10pm (AEDT).
Men's Indigenous All Stars
Josh Addo-Carr
Jacob Alick
Bailey Biondi-Odo
Bailey Butler
Josh Curran
Adam Elliott
Jordan Grant
J'maine Hopgood
Nicho Hynes
Josh Kerr
Alofiana Khan-Pereira
Latrell Mitchell
Shaquai Mitchell
Kierran Moseley
Hohepa Puru
Kotoni Staggs
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Isaiah Tass
Braydon Trindall
Cody Walker
Coach: Ronald Griffiths
Men's Maori All Stars
Jesse Arthars
Kenny Bromwich
Dane Gagai
Jacob Gagai
Jack Howarth
Jahrome Hughes
Royce Hunt
Te Maire Martin
Trey Mooney
Briton Nikora
Kodi Nikorima
Adam Pompey
Joseph Tapine
Jazz Tevaga
Leo Thompson
Matthew Timoko
Brandon Smith
Dylan Walker
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
Xavier Willison
Coach: Adam Blair
Women's Indigenous All Stars
Shaylee Bent
Jaime Chapman
Kirra Dibb
Quincy Dodd
Monique Donovan
Taliah Fuimaono
Tallisha Harden
Kimberley Hunt
Keilee Joseph
Grace Kemp
Olivia Kernick
Bobbi Law
Mahalia Murphy
Jasmine Peters
Tommaya Kelly-Sines
Taneka Todhunter
Tamika Upton
Janelle Williams
Coach: Jess Skinner
Women's Maori All Stars
Brooke Anderson
Corban Baxter
Annessa Biddle
Destiny Brill
Kennedy Cherrington
Zali Fay
Mya Hill-Moana
Shannon Mato
Kerehitina Matua
Raecene McGregor
Shanice Parker
Rima Pirini Butler
Ashleigh Quinlan
Tiana Raftstrand-Smith
Jasmin Strange
Chante Temara
Zahara Temara
Botille Vette-Welsh
Coach: Keith Hanley