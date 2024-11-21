The NRL have confirmed both the men's and women's All Stars games will again be played during the pre-season in 2025 at CommBank Stadium.

The games, which will take place on the Saturday of the second weekend of pre-season trials (of three this season), will be played on Saturday, February 15.

Kick-off times for the two games are yet to be confirmed, however, pre-season challenge fixtures in the NRL men's competition on the 15th of February have games at 1:30pm and 3:30pm (AEDT) as the New Zealand Warriors clash with the Melbourne Storm in Auckland, and the South Sydney Rabbitohs play the Manly Sea Eagles in Gosford.

For that reason, it's a fair guess to suggest the women's game will kick-off somewhere between 5:30pm and 6pm, and the men's game approximately two and a half hours later.

CONFIRMED 🤝 NRL Harvey Norman All Stars will be held at Commbank Stadium next February! pic.twitter.com/E4jI0prupm — NRL (@NRL) November 20, 2024

The meeting on February 15 will be the seventh time the Maori and Indigenous All Stars have clashed, with the concept resuming in 2019 after it had previously seen the Indigenous team face a World All Stars team.

On the men's side, the ledger is currently square at three games a piece, with the Indigenous team winning the last two meetings in 2023 (28-24 in Rotorua) and 2024 (22-14 in Townsville).

The women's side also has a three-three ledger, with the Indigenous side winning last year's game 26-4 in Townsville.

The All Stars concept has been played once previously at CommBank Stadium, back in 2022. On that occasion, the women's Indigenous side took an 18-8 win, while the men's Maori side took a 16-10 win.