Wests Tigers star Adam Doueihi has confirmed his NRL future, inking a one-year contract extension to remain at the Tigers until the end of the 2025 season.

Yet to play a game of NRL this year after rupturing his ACL last season, the Balmain junior has appeared in 57 games for the club since joining in 2020.

Previous reports indicate that the one-year extension is worth around $150,000 per season and was the only offer the club were interested in offering for his services.

The 25-year-old, who is on the road to recovery after 13 months out due to injury has also spent time with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and played internationally for Lebanon.

Listed among the reserves for this week's clash against the Canberra Raiders, Douehi could make his return to first-grade as a last-minute replacement.

"It's been a very long road back from injury for Adam and it was so pleasing to see him back out there last weekend," Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said in a statement.

“He is a tremendously talented footballer whose resilience and mental toughness cannot be questioned. And more importantly, he is a very good person.”