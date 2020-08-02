Canberra has emerged as a candidate to host Game 1 of this year’s State of Origin as Covid threatens to prevent Adelaide from hosting game one.

The second wave of COVID-19 has left officials nervous about how interstate travel will look by the end of the year.

If players are required to quarantine for 14 days it will prevent the grand final from being played 10 days before Origin 1.

The NRL is determined to play game one at a neutral venue and if they are unable to play in Adelaide, Canberra becomes a feasible venue as there are no restrictions traveling to and from the ACT.

The ARL Commission will make a decision in four weeks about whether Adelaide Oval will host game one.

Auckland is another option if Adelaide becomes unavailable, but strict trans-Tasman travel restrictions also remain in place.