The Tarsha Gale Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

Wests Tigers 1. Evie McGrath (c)

2. Lusinita Taviliniu

3. Modesty Tafeuni

4. Kiara Kanz

5. Elenoa Namua

6. Ellie Barnett

7. Sienna-Mae Montgomery

8. Ella Walker

9. Olivia Saley

10. Annelise Hall

11. Lucyannah Luamanu-Leiataua (c)

12. Juanita Jong

13. Tiresa Leasuasu Interchange

14. Elarney Pele Taula

15. Fa'alagilangi Faimasui Brown

16. Paige Attard

19. Fanaafi Fauese Indigenous Academy 1. Logan Fletcher

2. Jayda Durham

3. Katelyn Whitehead

4. Tyra Ekepati

5. Josie Jeffriess

6. Jayla Dicker

7. Georgie Barrett

8. Aliyah Nasio

9. Mahlie Cashin

10. Te Raukuru Leafe

11. Luca-Bella Ngatuere-Ongley

12. Mhia Mackey-Taylor

13. Ellie Brander Interchange

14. Merinder Mihajlovic

16. Aaliyah Boland

17. Lillie McLean

