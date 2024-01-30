After being a gala-day-style competition in previous years, this season will mark the first time the Lisa Fiaola Cup has been given full competition status.
The competition will be played over nine regular season rounds, including 13 uniquely different clubs.
Zero Tackle has you covered with all the squads, and looks at one player to watch during the season.
At this stage, the Central Coast Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights have yet to confirm their squads, but Zero Tackle will keep you apprised of any updates.
Canterbury Bulldogs
After receiving a ton of interest from several players during the trial period, the Bulldogs have selected an impressive and talented roster for this season.
While they may not be one of the frontrunners to take out the title, they can be counted on to improve the development of their players and improve every round.
Squad: Abbey Fuz, Aliahana Fuimaono, Amirah Abdallah, Asha Taumoepeau-Williams, Caliche Toki-Rimene, Evelyn Roberts, Georgia Clydsdale, Giovanna Suani, Heilala Fifita, Kiana Vatubua, Josinah Tauiliili, Lahnayah Daniel, Lilly-Jane Williams, Mary-Jane Taito, Meleseini Makaui, Nazlyn Waaka-Rhind, Olivia Vaalele, Paige Tauaneai, Seriah Palepale, Rastalia Smith, Tejahla-Jane Daniels-Maifea, Tenaria George, Trinity Tauaneai, Amar Elomari, Emily Castillo, Jayde Freeman, Monique Poulivaati
PLAYER TO WATCH: Evelyn Roberts
A 16-year-old hooker and halfback, Roberts has a big future ahead of her and enters the club from Auckland Rugby League, in which she represented the Under-17s Georgia Hale Cup team.
Expect Roberts to continually aim to get the ball in her hands and produce some spectacular moments throughout the season from the get-go.