Sydney Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton has claimed the Brad Fittler Medal to headline the NSWRL awards night on Monday evening.

Honoured in front of 500 guests, the 28-year-old won the award after averaging 162 running metres a game, made 61 tackles and provided two line-break assists throughout the 2024 State of Origin series, helping the NSW Blues win the title.

Beginning the season in the NSW Cup, Crichton has had a career-best season that has seen him become one of the best forwards of the competition and earn a mega contract extension to remain at the Roosters.

“The Brad Fittler Medal is a tremendous occasion as it represents a chance for us to acknowledge the performances of our players, officials and referees from the 2024 season,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said.

“The awards stretch from the vital contributions our volunteers make at grassroots level to the hard work our elite players put in for our representative competitions.

“I congratulate all the winners tonight and wish those clubs still involved with finals the very best of luck over the coming month.”

In the female category, Gold Coast Titans NRLW winger Jaime Chapman claimed the NSW Women's State of Origin Player of the Year award, while Yasmin Clydsdale took home the Sky Blues award.

Brad Fittler Medal Full List of Award Winners

Brad Fittler Medal: Angus Crichton

True Blue Award: Jake Trbojevic

The Daily Telegraph's People's Choice Award: Angus Crichton and Jaime Chapman

NSW Women's State of Origin Player of the Year: Jaime Chapman

Sky Blues Award: Yasmin Clydsdale

NSW U19s State of Origin Player of the Match: Chevy Stewart

NSW U19s Women's State of Origin Player of the Match: Kasey Reh

NSW Cup Player of the Year: Adam Cook

NSW Women's Premiership Player of the Year: Leilani Wilson

Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year: Owen Pattie

Embed from Getty Images

Ron Massey Cup Player of the Year: Craig Garvey

Sydney Shield Player of the Year: Jake Watmough

Men's Country Championship Player of the Year: Josh Ayers

Women's Country Championship Player of the Year: Alicia Earsman

Andrew Johns Cup Player of the Year: Alexander Stephenson

Laurie Daley Cup Player of the Year: Jonah Anderson

Grade Referee of the Year: Daniel Luttringer

Junior Representative Referee of the Year: Mitchell Pitscheider

Club Person of the Year: Kerrie Court

Community Volunteer of the Year: Khalil Kouayder