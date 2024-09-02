Sydney Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton has claimed the Brad Fittler Medal to headline the NSWRL awards night on Monday evening.
Honoured in front of 500 guests, the 28-year-old won the award after averaging 162 running metres a game, made 61 tackles and provided two line-break assists throughout the 2024 State of Origin series, helping the NSW Blues win the title.
Beginning the season in the NSW Cup, Crichton has had a career-best season that has seen him become one of the best forwards of the competition and earn a mega contract extension to remain at the Roosters.
“The Brad Fittler Medal is a tremendous occasion as it represents a chance for us to acknowledge the performances of our players, officials and referees from the 2024 season,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said.
“The awards stretch from the vital contributions our volunteers make at grassroots level to the hard work our elite players put in for our representative competitions.
“I congratulate all the winners tonight and wish those clubs still involved with finals the very best of luck over the coming month.”
In the female category, Gold Coast Titans NRLW winger Jaime Chapman claimed the NSW Women's State of Origin Player of the Year award, while Yasmin Clydsdale took home the Sky Blues award.
Brad Fittler Medal Full List of Award Winners
Brad Fittler Medal: Angus Crichton
True Blue Award: Jake Trbojevic
The Daily Telegraph's People's Choice Award: Angus Crichton and Jaime Chapman
NSW Women's State of Origin Player of the Year: Jaime Chapman
Sky Blues Award: Yasmin Clydsdale
NSW U19s State of Origin Player of the Match: Chevy Stewart
NSW U19s Women's State of Origin Player of the Match: Kasey Reh
NSW Cup Player of the Year: Adam Cook
NSW Women's Premiership Player of the Year: Leilani Wilson
Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year: Owen Pattie
Ron Massey Cup Player of the Year: Craig Garvey
Sydney Shield Player of the Year: Jake Watmough
Men's Country Championship Player of the Year: Josh Ayers
Women's Country Championship Player of the Year: Alicia Earsman
Andrew Johns Cup Player of the Year: Alexander Stephenson
Laurie Daley Cup Player of the Year: Jonah Anderson
Grade Referee of the Year: Daniel Luttringer
Junior Representative Referee of the Year: Mitchell Pitscheider
Club Person of the Year: Kerrie Court
Community Volunteer of the Year: Khalil Kouayder