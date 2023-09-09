The 2023 Ken Stephens Medal finalists have been confirmed by the NRL, which recognises the efforts of an NRL player who has not only achieved success on the field but has given back to the community of the field.

The Ken Stephen Medal finalists have been selected from the NRL Community Team of the Year and recognise their contributions off the field to community service.

“The Ken Stephen Medal – Man of the Year is one of our games highest honours, showcasing the community contributions made by our NRL players off the field," Andrew Every, Executive General Manager Participation and Community, said.

With the support of Westpac, the Ken Stephen Medal recognises and celebrates a players' commitment to community, going above and beyond in their involvement in charity work, youth development or community support. Westpac have been instrumental in their support of the 2023 Community Awards."

This year will be the 35th time that the Ken Stephen Medal will be awarded. Previous winners included Wayne Pearce, Ryan James, Joel Thompson, Johnathan Thurston, Nathan Hindmarsh and Ronaldo Mulitalo.

Finalists

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders)

Toby Rudolf (Cronulla Sharks)

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)