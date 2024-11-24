Named the Dally M Centre of the Year in 2016 and 2018, Joseph Leilua has joined a new team for next season as he continues his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Leilua had a successful career where he played 225 matches for the Sydney Roosters, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers.

Known for his time with the Raiders, where he found career-best form, he was one of the best centres in the competition during this period and earned Dally M Centre of the Year honours twice.

A 15-time Samoan international, Leilua has joined the Wyong Roos in the Rugby League Central Coast (RLCC) competition following a stint with the Dapto Canaris in Wollongong in 2024.

The decision to sign him comes after they finished in sixth place this season with a record of 7-7 as the Erina Eagles claimed the title after defeating Toukley in the 2024 RLCC Grand Final.

The club have also confirmed the re-signings of Max Buderus and retired NRL forward Zane Tetavano. Alex Langbridge will also join the roster for the 2025 season.