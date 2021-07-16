State of Origin has come to a conclusion again, with New South Wales managing to bounce back in 2021 with a 2-1 series victory.

The Blues were unstoppable across the opening two matches, but failed to capitalise on the chance of a sweep come the series finale.

With all three games being played in Queensland, the men from south of the Tweed were up against a tough fight.

Embed from Getty Images

With the Maroons once again forced into a number of re-shuffled squads, a star-studded Blues outfit were able to deal with their arch rivals.

Across the series, Zero Tackle have casted votes to decide who have been the best performers across all three matches, with an MVP(s) crowned.

Tackle MVP Votes

Origin III

Matt Clements: 5. Ben Hunt, 4. Josh Papalii, 3. Kalyn Ponga, 2. James Tedesco, 1. Moeaki Fotuaika

Will Evans: 5. Ben Hunt, 4. Josh Papalii, 3. Cameron Munster, 2. Kalyn Ponga, 1. Cameron Murray

Dan Nichols: 5. Kalyn Ponga, 4. Ben Hunt, 3. Dale Finucane, 2. Josh Papalii, 1. Tom Trbojevic

Jack Blyth: 5. Kalyn Ponga, 4. Ben Hunt, 3. Cameron Murray, 2. Latrell Mitchell, 1. Josh Papalii

Origin II

Matt Clements: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Tom Trbojevic, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Josh Addo-Carr 1. Brian To'o.

Will Evans: 5. Latrell Mitchell, 4. James Tedesco, 3. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Cameron Murray, 1. Nathan Cleary.

Dan Nichols: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Nathan Cleary, 1. Brian To'o.

Jack Blyth: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Cameron Murray, 2. Tom Trbojevic, 1. Brian To'o.

Origin I

Matt Clements: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. James Tedesco, 2. Brian To'o, 1. Damien Cook.

Will Evans: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Nathan Cleary, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Brian To'o, 1. Payne Haas.

Dan Nichols: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Brian To'o, 2. James Tedesco, 1. Damien Cook.

Jack Blyth: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Latrell Mitchell 3. Nathan Cleary, 2. Daniel Saifiti, 1. Damien Cook.

ZERO TACKLE ORIGIN MVP FINAL LEADERBOARD