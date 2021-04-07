Manly Sea Eagles 6 vs Penrith Panthers 46
The Panthers were able to extend their home-and-away season streak with ease in their dominant victory over the Sea Eagles.
Usual suspects Jarome Luai, Viliame Kikau and Nathan Cleary in the best once again.
Matt Clements: 5. B To’o, 4. J Luai, 3. V Kikau, 2. N Cleary, 1. M Leota
Will Evans: 5. J Luai, 4. N Cleary, 3. V Kikau, 2. B To’o, 1. J Fisher-Harris
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Luai, 4. V Kikau, 3. B To’o, 2. N Cleary, 1. J Fisher-Harris
Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. V Kikau, 3. J Luai, 2. B To’o, 1. J Fisher-Harris
Canterbury Bulldogs 0 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 38
Another scoreless outcome for the Dogs as South Sydney ran home with comfort.
Damien Cook put on another masterclass, while Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker continue their hot spell.
Matt Clements: 5. D Cook, 4. C Walker, 3. A Reynolds, 2. J Mansour, 1. L Mitchell
Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. D Cook, 3. J Arrow, 2. L Mitchell, 1. J Mansour
Dan Nicholls: 5. D Cook, 4. C Walker, 3. L Mitchell, 2. J Mansour, 1. A Reynolds
Jack Blyth: 5. D Cook, 4. C Walker, 3. J Arrow, 2. L Mitchell, 1. A Reynolds
Melbourne Storm 40 vs Brisbane Broncos 6
The reigning premiers glided past the Broncos thanks to a four-try effort from star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen that came across an 11-minute run.
Justin Olam and Josh Addo-Carr were stellar out wide for the men in purple, who were able to tie up their season record 2-2.
Matt Clements: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Olam, 3. C Welch, 2. J Addo-Carr, 1. G Jennings
Will Evans: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Olam, 3. C Welch, 2. J Addo-Carr, 1. T Eisenhuth
Dan Nicholls: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Olam, 3. C Welch, 2. T Eisenhuth, 1. C Munster
Jack Blyth: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. C Welch, 3. J Olam, 2. T Eisenhuth, 1. C Munster
Cronulla Sharks 48 vs North Queensland Cowboys 10
Another poor outing for the Cowboys saw Cronulla claim the premiership points at home.
Chad Townsend was immense for the Sharks, while Will Kennedy’s strong season continues.
Matt Clements: 5. C Tracey, 4. W Kennedy, 3. T Wilton, 2. C Townsend, 1. M Hiroti
Will Evans: 5. C Townsend, 4. W Kennedy, 3. C Tracey, 2. T Rudolf, 1. M Hiroti
Dan Nicholls: 5. W Kennedy, 4. C Townsend, 3. T Wilton, 2. C Tracey, 1. M Hiroti
Jack Blyth: 5. C Townsend, 4. W Kennedy, 3. T Wilton, 2. C Tracey, 1. T Rudolf
Gold Coast 4 vs Canberra Raiders 20
A strong win for Canberra on neutral soil, with hooker Josh Hodgson leading by example.
The Englishman was once again on show and had a helping hand by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Ryan Sutton.
Matt Clements: 5. J Hodgson, 4. T Fa’asuamaleui, 3. R Sutton, 2. C Nicoll-Klokstad, 1. J Papalii
Will Evans: 5. R Sutton, 4. C Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. J Papalii, 2. T Fa’asuamaleui, 1. J Hodgson
Dan Nicholls: 5. C Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. R Sutton, 3. T Fa’asuamaleui, 2. J Papalii, 1. J Hodgson
Jack Blyth: 5. C Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. J Papalii, 3. T Fa’asuamaleui, 2. J Hodgson, 1. R Sutton
Newcastle Knights 13 vs St George Illawarra Dragons 22
The Dragons’ impressive start to the year continues after defeating an undermanned Newcastle outfit.
Tariq Sims was the unanimous BOG in his side’s victory, while credit goes to Corey Norman and Adam Clune.
Matt Clements: 5. T Sims, 4. C Norman, 3. D Klemmer, 2. C Watson, 1. A Clune
Will Evans: 5. T Sims, 4. C Norman, 3. C Watson, 2. D Saifiti, 1. A Clune
Dan Nicholls: 5. T Sims, 4. C Norman, 3. C Watson, 2. D Klemmer, 1. A Clune
Jack Blyth: 5. T Sims, 4. C Norman, 3. D Klemmer, 2. C Watson, 1. A Clune
Sydney Roosters 32 vs New Zealand Warriors 12
The Roosters were unstoppable once again, with fullback James Tedesco putting on an emphatic display in front of the home fans.
Angus Crichton, Brett Morris and debutant Sam Walker were all impressive in the victory.
Matt Clements: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. B Morris, 2. B Afoa, 1. S Walker
Will Evans: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. B Afoa, 2. S Walker, 1. B Morris
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. S Walker, 2. B Afoa, 1. B Morris
Jack Blyth: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. S Walker, 2. R Tuivasa-Scheck, 1. B Morris
Wests Tigers 22 vs Parramatta Eels 36
The Eels took home the chocolates in what was a high-scoring affair against the Tigers.
Hooker Reed Mahoney’s stellar start to the year continues, while Clint Gutherson was once again in the best on show.
Matt Clements: 5. R Mahoney, 4. C Gutherson, 3. M Moses, 2. I Papali’i, 1. L Leilua
Will Evans: 5. R Mahoney, 4. M Moses, 3. C Gutherson, 2. L Leilua, 1. I Papali’i
Dan Nicholls: R Mahoney, 4. C Gutherson, 3. M Moses, 2. I Papali’i, 1. L Leilua
Jack Blyth: 5. R Mahoney, 4. M Moses, 3. C Gutherson, 2. I Papali’i, 1. L Leilua
2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD
|1
|PAR
|Clinton Gutherson
|58
|2
|SOU
|Latrell Mitchell
|54
|3
|SYD
|James Tedesco
|54
|4
|PAR
|Reed Mahoney
|53
|5
|CRO
|Will Kennedy
|51
|6
|MEL
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|45
|7
|PEN
|Nathan Cleary
|39
|8
|SOU
|Damien Cook
|39
|9
|SYD
|Brett Morris
|38
|10
|MEL
|Cameron Munster
|36