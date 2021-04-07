Manly Sea Eagles 6 vs Penrith Panthers 46

The Panthers were able to extend their home-and-away season streak with ease in their dominant victory over the Sea Eagles.

Usual suspects Jarome Luai, Viliame Kikau and Nathan Cleary in the best once again.

Matt Clements: 5. B To’o, 4. J Luai, 3. V Kikau, 2. N Cleary, 1. M Leota

Will Evans: 5. J Luai, 4. N Cleary, 3. V Kikau, 2. B To’o, 1. J Fisher-Harris

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Luai, 4. V Kikau, 3. B To’o, 2. N Cleary, 1. J Fisher-Harris

Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. V Kikau, 3. J Luai, 2. B To’o, 1. J Fisher-Harris

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs 38

Another scoreless outcome for the Dogs as South Sydney ran home with comfort.

Damien Cook put on another masterclass, while Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker continue their hot spell.

Matt Clements: 5. D Cook, 4. C Walker, 3. A Reynolds, 2. J Mansour, 1. L Mitchell

Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. D Cook, 3. J Arrow, 2. L Mitchell, 1. J Mansour

Dan Nicholls: 5. D Cook, 4. C Walker, 3. L Mitchell, 2. J Mansour, 1. A Reynolds

Jack Blyth: 5. D Cook, 4. C Walker, 3. J Arrow, 2. L Mitchell, 1. A Reynolds

Melbourne Storm 40 vs Brisbane Broncos 6

The reigning premiers glided past the Broncos thanks to a four-try effort from star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen that came across an 11-minute run.

Justin Olam and Josh Addo-Carr were stellar out wide for the men in purple, who were able to tie up their season record 2-2.

Matt Clements: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Olam, 3. C Welch, 2. J Addo-Carr, 1. G Jennings

Will Evans: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Olam, 3. C Welch, 2. J Addo-Carr, 1. T Eisenhuth

Dan Nicholls: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. J Olam, 3. C Welch, 2. T Eisenhuth, 1. C Munster

Jack Blyth: 5. R Papenhuyzen, 4. C Welch, 3. J Olam, 2. T Eisenhuth, 1. C Munster

Cronulla Sharks 48 vs North Queensland Cowboys 10

Another poor outing for the Cowboys saw Cronulla claim the premiership points at home.

Chad Townsend was immense for the Sharks, while Will Kennedy’s strong season continues.

Matt Clements: 5. C Tracey, 4. W Kennedy, 3. T Wilton, 2. C Townsend, 1. M Hiroti

Will Evans: 5. C Townsend, 4. W Kennedy, 3. C Tracey, 2. T Rudolf, 1. M Hiroti

Dan Nicholls: 5. W Kennedy, 4. C Townsend, 3. T Wilton, 2. C Tracey, 1. M Hiroti

Jack Blyth: 5. C Townsend, 4. W Kennedy, 3. T Wilton, 2. C Tracey, 1. T Rudolf

Gold Coast 4 vs Canberra Raiders 20

A strong win for Canberra on neutral soil, with hooker Josh Hodgson leading by example.

The Englishman was once again on show and had a helping hand by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Ryan Sutton.

Matt Clements: 5. J Hodgson, 4. T Fa’asuamaleui, 3. R Sutton, 2. C Nicoll-Klokstad, 1. J Papalii

Will Evans: 5. R Sutton, 4. C Nicoll-Klokstad, 3. J Papalii, 2. T Fa’asuamaleui, 1. J Hodgson

Dan Nicholls: 5. C Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. R Sutton, 3. T Fa’asuamaleui, 2. J Papalii, 1. J Hodgson

Jack Blyth: 5. C Nicoll-Klokstad, 4. J Papalii, 3. T Fa’asuamaleui, 2. J Hodgson, 1. R Sutton

Newcastle Knights 13 vs St George Illawarra Dragons 22

The Dragons’ impressive start to the year continues after defeating an undermanned Newcastle outfit.

Tariq Sims was the unanimous BOG in his side’s victory, while credit goes to Corey Norman and Adam Clune.

Matt Clements: 5. T Sims, 4. C Norman, 3. D Klemmer, 2. C Watson, 1. A Clune

Will Evans: 5. T Sims, 4. C Norman, 3. C Watson, 2. D Saifiti, 1. A Clune

Dan Nicholls: 5. T Sims, 4. C Norman, 3. C Watson, 2. D Klemmer, 1. A Clune

Jack Blyth: 5. T Sims, 4. C Norman, 3. D Klemmer, 2. C Watson, 1. A Clune

Sydney Roosters 32 vs New Zealand Warriors 12

The Roosters were unstoppable once again, with fullback James Tedesco putting on an emphatic display in front of the home fans.

Angus Crichton, Brett Morris and debutant Sam Walker were all impressive in the victory.

Matt Clements: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. B Morris, 2. B Afoa, 1. S Walker

Will Evans: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. B Afoa, 2. S Walker, 1. B Morris

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. S Walker, 2. B Afoa, 1. B Morris

Jack Blyth: 5. J Tedesco, 4. A Crichton, 3. S Walker, 2. R Tuivasa-Scheck, 1. B Morris

Wests Tigers 22 vs Parramatta Eels 36

The Eels took home the chocolates in what was a high-scoring affair against the Tigers.

Hooker Reed Mahoney’s stellar start to the year continues, while Clint Gutherson was once again in the best on show.

Matt Clements: 5. R Mahoney, 4. C Gutherson, 3. M Moses, 2. I Papali’i, 1. L Leilua

Will Evans: 5. R Mahoney, 4. M Moses, 3. C Gutherson, 2. L Leilua, 1. I Papali’i

Dan Nicholls: R Mahoney, 4. C Gutherson, 3. M Moses, 2. I Papali’i, 1. L Leilua

Jack Blyth: 5. R Mahoney, 4. M Moses, 3. C Gutherson, 2. I Papali’i, 1. L Leilua

