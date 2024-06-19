Young Dolphins winger Jack Bostock has officially confirmed his long-term future, inking a new deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2027.

Already contracted for next season, he has agreed to a contract extension with the Dolphins for two more seasons, 2026 and 2027.

A St George Illawarra Dragons junior, Bostock has scored 11 tries this season and appeared in all 13 games for the club this season, creating a formidable backline with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Herbie Farnworth, Jake Averillo and Jamayne Issako.

“I am really thankful for the opportunity I have been given by the Dolphins and have been working hard to play my best football,” Bostock said in a statement.

"I am really enjoying the club, my teammates and living in the area.

“I know I still have a lot to learn but am committed to doing my very best for the Dolphins' members and fans.”

One of Wayne Bennett's first signings for the Dolphins, Bostock was regarded as one of the best SG Ball Cup juniors following a stellar season for the Illawarra Steelers in 2022.

The older brother of Dragons NRLW centre Indie Bostock, he has made 12 first-grade appearances this season for The Dolphins where he has provided four try assists and made 26 tackle busts, 12 line breaks and is averaging 141 running metres to go with his 11 tries.

“It is easy to see why we were so keen to give Jack a chance in an NRL system and he has taken every opportunity presented to him,” said Dolphins CEO Terry Reader.

“His improvement has been rapid, and he has demonstrated plenty of strike in the way and rate at which he scores tries.

“We are very pleased that Jack has signed on for at least another three seasons and can see him thrilling Dolphins' home crowds for many years to come.”

Jack Bostock and The Dolphins will face off against the Melbourne Storm on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium in a top-of-the-table clash to kick-off Round 16.