Young gun Sione Fainu has been upgraded to the Wests Tigers' Top 30 squad for the next two seasons on a new deal.

Fainu is the older brother of Samuela and Latu, having joined from the Manly Sea Eagles a number of years ago.

A former junior New South Wales State of Origin player where he played for the Blues' under-18 outfit in 2019 alongside the likes of Bradman Best, Mathew and Max Feagai, Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan and Josh Schuster, Fainu finally cracked the top grade for a debut in Round 11 of the 2024 season and went on to play 12 games, impressing in nearly all of them.

The youngster has spent the first chunk of this pre-season on a training deal, but will now be locked into the joint-venture's Top 30 until at least the end of 2026.

Coach Benji Marshall sent plenty of credit Fainu's way.

“We're thrilled that Sione has extended his stay here at Wests Tigers,” Marshall said in a club statement released to confirm the news.

“He's a great person, a leader, and a valued member of our squad.”

The 23-year-old put up big numbers during his 12 games in 2024 playing off the bench and building on the skillset he has built predominantly playing in the middle, but also at times lining up on the edge for the club's NSW Cup side over the last three seasons.

Fainu is expected to be among the Tigers' best 17 in 2025 when they kick their season off on Friday, March 7 in Campbelltown against the Newcastle Knights.