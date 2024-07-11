The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed a contract extension and upgrade for young forward Caleb Navale.

At just 21 years of age, Navale has impressed club officials this year, and has landed a deal which will see his future tied to the Northern Beaches until at least the end of 2027 on a three-year extension.

With that contract comes 2025 on the supplementary list, before he is promoted to the Top 30 in Anthony Seibold's squad through the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Navale, a Manly pathways and junior player, was the club's Jersey Flegg best and fairest winner last year before also making his debut for Fiji in the Pacific Championships against Papua New Guinea in October last year.

His progression to the NSW Cup with the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles has seen him play eight games at reserve grade level so far this year, with the forward tackling at almost 96 per cent and making 109 metres per game.

Coach Anthony Seibold heralded Navale as one of the best performers in the NSW Cup so far this year.

"Caleb is a fantastic young man. He has been really consistent this season in the Jersey Flegg and has been one our best performers in the NSW Cup," Seibold said in a club statement confirming the news.

"He got rewarded with his NRL debut against the Rabbitohs a few weeks ago.

"The thing I like about him is that he is just a very consistent guy at training and in games. You know what you are going to get from Caleb.

"He has a great appetite to get better and learn. We feel like Caleb is going to be a really big contributor over the next couple of seasons for us."

Navale will likely push for a first-grade debut next year.