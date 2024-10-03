The Newcastle Knights have upgraded the contract of one of their best young players, which will see him move into the club's Top 30 roster in the 2026 NRL season.

Re-signing with the club on a two-year contract, outside back Wilson De Courcey has earned his maiden NRL contract, meaning he will be a member of the club's development list next season as he looks to make his first-grade debut.

Beginning his career in the Penrith Panthers pathways system, he moved to the Knights at the start of the 2024 SG Ball Cup season and is a former Australian Schoolboys representative.

A student from the famed Patrician Brothers, Blacktown, it is understood that he will likely spend the majority of next year playing in the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup to enhance his development before moving to play in the NRL.

The Newcastle Knights will be hoping he can deliver big things to the club and take over from Dane Gagai in the centres as he gets older and nears retirement.