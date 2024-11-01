Young gun forward Xavier Willison has confirmed his future, signing a two-year contract extension with the Brisbane Broncos.

The towering forward is coming off a career-best year with the Broncos, having played 19 games in 2024.

The 22-year-old's two-year extension means he is now locked in with the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Having progressed through the Broncos Academy, Willison is one of a host of young Broncos forwards in the club's system at the moment, and after topping 100 metres per game in 2024 to go with 38 tackle busts, he will look to continue taking his game to a new level in 2025, where he will again form part of a middle forward rotation led by Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan.

Willison will also have the opportunity to impress a new coach as Michael Maguire takes over from Kevin Walters at Red Hill.

Brisbane's head of recruitment and academy, Simon Scanlan, said he is a "Michael Maguire type of player".

"Xavier came into our Academy as a 15-year-old from New Zealand, and it has been really pleasing to see his continued development into an NRL player off the back of plenty of hard work," Scanlan said in a club statement confirming Willison's extension.

"He is at the start of his career, and we are looking forward to his growth playing in a forward pack alongside the likes of Pat Carrigan and Payne Haas.

“He has a strong work ethic, which makes him a Michael Maguire-style of player, and he will thrive in the culture of hard work.

"We are really proud of Xavier for his journey as a Bronco so far, and we are excited that he has chosen to remain part of the Broncos family."