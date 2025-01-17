Parramatta Eels forward Luca Moretti has re-signed with the club until at least the end of 2027, securing his long-term future in the west of Sydney.

Already contracted for 2025, the forward who has managed 21 NRL games over the last two seasons has added two years to his time in blue and gold.

Moretti will be one of a host of forwards fighting for increased minutes in the middle third of the park for the Eels this season after the departure of Reagan Campbell-Gillard who was released by the club at the end of 2024 and has since joined the Gold Coast Titans.

Moretti can play both on the edge and in the middle, and is likely to at the very least be in contention for a bench position.

He said he was grateful to be staying with Parramatta.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue my journey with the Eels,” Moretti said in a club statement confirming his contract extension.

“It's been a dream of mine to represent this club, and I'm excited to be part of a team that has such a strong culture and passionate supporters. The club has given me everything I need to develop as a player, and I'm looking forward to getting out there and giving my best this year.”

His improvement was flagged by director of football Mark O'Neill as a key reason for his contract extension.

"Luca is a player who has shown immense growth and potential since joining the club," O'Neill said.

"This contract extension is a testament to his development and the faith we have in him, and we're excited to see how he continues to evolve as a player within our squad."

A member of the Italian national squad, Moretti was named the NSW Cup player of the season in 2023 for the Eels.