As the North Queensland Cowboys prepare for a tough clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs that could determine if they earn a home final for week one of the finals, a young forward has earned a Top 30 contract.

One of the brightest and most talented back-rowers coming through the ranks, Zero Tackle understands that Mason Kira will progress to the Top 30 roster in 2026 after spending next season on a development contract.

Previously contracted with the Melbourne Storm, the upgrade comes after he represented the QLD Maroons in the annual U19s State of Origin match earlier this year.

This allowed him to play alongside future NRL teammates Mutua Brown, Wil Sullivan, Jamal Shibasaki, Kai Simon, and Jaxon Purdue, all of whom are contracted with the Cowboys.

Zero Tackle understands Brown has earned a train-and-trial contract for the 2025 NRL season.

Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Kira is a devastating ball-runner. He recently made his QLD Cup debut for the Northern Pride, coming off the interchange bench. He scored one try, ran 297 total metres, and made 57 tackles at an efficiency of 92.9 per cent.

A student of Mountain Creek State High School, he will be eager to make his NRL first-grade debut next season and is a player to watch for the future as the careers of the Cowboys veterans slowly come to a close, such as Jason Taumalolo.