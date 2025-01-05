Denied by the Canberra Raiders to sign with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Zac Woolford has opened up on his "frustrating" departure from the club as he embarks on a new journey in the Super League.

One of six players to depart the Raiders at the end of the 2024 NRL season, Woolford has signed with Huddersfield Giants in the Super League competition for this season.

Accumulating over 100 NSW Cup appearances, the 28-year-old's fresh start overseas comes after making 39 first-grade showings after starting his career later than most.

However, his arrival overseas didn't come without controversy.

Requesting a release from the Raiders to join the Dragons at the start of 2024; it was subsequently denied by the club, and he only featured in one NRL match last season.

"It was frustrating in more ways than one," said Woolford via The Yorkshire Post. "I had a deal to go to St George last year and two more years. I asked for a release just before Christmas, they denied it and I didn't play all year. "It was far from ideal. I don't want to say anything bad because I loved my time there and have got a lot of good relationships I want to keep but it was very frustrating. "In saying that, it led me here so I can't complain. The main reason I wanted to come to Super League was that I felt I was in a box that I couldn't get out of. "Hopefully I can grow as a person and a player here. I definitely feel I'm capable of a lot more. I'm looking forward to proving that."

The son of former NRL and Super League hooker Simon Woolford, Zac has only signed for one season with the Huddersfield Giants but is likely to extend his stay overseas.

The crafty dummy-half confirmed that he had the opportunity to sign a longer deal with the Giants but instead wants to wait to see if his family enjoys the new country and surroundings before deciding.

"There was an opportunity to sign for longer but I've got a partner and wanted to make sure she was comfortable," the hooker added.

"It would have been selfish of me to sign for a long period of time, drag her over here and she hated it.

"So far, so good. We've got friends who were already over here which has been really helpful.