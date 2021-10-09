The 2022 NRL season will hopefully be back to almost normal as Australia reopens and vaccination rates for COVID-19 climb.

After mass relocation, fans being snubbed from Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra games due to lockdown, and the competition winding up in Brisbane, the fixtures for 2022 give the NRL a chance to welcome fans back in the three major centres for their first taste of live rugby league since the first half of 2021.

It's understood the full fixture list for 2022 will be released by the end of October, but Round 1 is always viewed with the utmost interest.

The NRL always attempt to kick the season off with a blockbuster, but with plenty of player movement and the heightened appetite of fans, there should be very little issue in putting on almost a full round of big games.

There seems to be little doubt that Adam Reynolds will launch the season against his old club as the rebuilt Brisbane Broncos take on grand finalists the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

That has already been reported, and is likely the best-case scenario for the NRL to reboot the competition in 2022 as footy returns to Sydney and the Burrow get a proper chance to send off a hero.

Another blockbuster that feels like it has to be played in Round 1 will be putting the Canterbury Bulldogs through their paces immediately against defending premiers the Penrith Panthers.

The Panthers have lost up and coming star Matt Burton to the Bulldogs, which will add an extra level of anticipation to this clash. The NRL may hold back though, given Nathan Cleary currently seems unlikely to be fit for Round 1.

The round should also feature returns to Canberra and Melbourne, with the Raiders to host the Tigers in the early Friday game as both clubs look to turn around a dismal 2021, while the Melbourne Storm host the Cronulla Sharks in the late Saturday game, having lost Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes to the men from the Shire.

On the back of the NRL's likely Redcliffe expansion announcement, the Warriors also must host Round 1, whether that be in Redcliffe or in Auckland. On the ten-year anniversary of their trip to a grand final against the Roosters, that provides the ultimate Round 1 matchup.

The Manly Sea Eagles get to host the early Saturday game against the Gold Coast Titans, who continue to build. Their youthful exuberance should put on a show against Tom Trbojevic's side in a belter to kick-off Saturday's action.

That leaves the Dragons and Cowboys for the Sunday evening game, with Queensland Origin player Francis Molo to line up against his old club.

All up, there would be four games returning to Sydney, with the other matches in Canberra, Newcastle, Melbourne and either Redcliffe or Auckland, marking a return to most impacted areas during the second half of 2021, with more footy returning to Queensland from Round 2.

Round 1 2022 predictions

Thursday, March 10

7:50pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Brisbane Broncos at Stadium Australia, Homebush

Friday, March 11

6pm: Canberra Raiders vs Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium, Canberra

7:55pm: Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs at Panthers Stadium, Penrith

Saturday, March 12

3pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Gold Coast Titans at Four Pines Park, Brookvale

5:30pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe or Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland

7:35pm: Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Sunday, March 13

4:05pm: Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

6:15pm: St George Illawarra Dragons vs North Queensland Cowboys at Jubilee Oval, Kogarah