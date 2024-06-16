The second game of the State of Origin series is just a week and a half away, with coaches Michael Maguire and Billy Slater to confirm their squads after Round 15 in the NRL.

It's expected that teams will be named for the game in much the same way they were for Game 1.

New South Wales are tipped to name their team for the opening game of the 2024 Origin series on Sunday evening after the conclusion of the final game of the round between the Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights.

Queensland, meanwhile, are expected to name their side at 9am (AEST) on Monday morning, with the teams going into camp on Monday.

Both states will then spend a week and a half in camp within their home states before the game to be played next Wednesday in Victoria. The teams are expected to travel into Melbourne next Sunday or Monday.

Queensland aren't expected to make any changes for Game 2 after their series-opening win, while Blues' coach Michael Maguire could be weighing up a handful of changes.

At the very least, the new Blues' coach will need to name a new centre with Joseph Suaalii suspended for his dangerous tackle on Reece Walsh in Game 1, while all of the fullback, halfback and a handful of spots in the forward pack could be up for grabs, with Dylan Edwards, Mitchell Moses and Cameron Murray all likely to be available for selection.

Origin 2 will be played on Wednesday, June 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).