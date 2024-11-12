November 1 has come and gone, and that means in contract terms, the new year has begun for over 500 NRL players.

It also means clubs have begun to get their houses in order with pre-season kicking off.

Despite a number of players never being announced as new signings, re-signings or releases, there is plenty that can be worked out from the player profile sections of all of the club websites.

While we at Zero Tackle aren't claiming these to be gospel given club websites are notorious for having plenty of players not listed, or other errors, here is what can currently be picked up about every club in the competition without official announcements being made otherwise.

Use the drop down below to navigate from club to club.