November 1 has come and gone, and that means in contract terms, the new year has begun for over 500 NRL players.
It also means clubs have begun to get their houses in order with pre-season kicking off.
Despite a number of players never being announced as new signings, re-signings or releases, there is plenty that can be worked out from the player profile sections of all of the club websites.
While we at Zero Tackle aren't claiming these to be gospel given club websites are notorious for having plenty of players not listed, or other errors, here is what can currently be picked up about every club in the competition without official announcements being made otherwise.
Use the drop down below to navigate from club to club.
Brisbane Broncos
The Broncos appear to have quietly made a number of re-signings for the 2025 campaign that are yet to be announced. All of Delouise Hoeter, Josiah Karapani and Josh Rogers are listed among the updated player profiles despite having their contracts run out at the end of 2024 according to official announcements.
Should the trio have re-signed, it means the Broncos have 29 signed players for 2025 and only one spot left on their roster.
Confirmed roster: Jesse Arthars, Fletcher Baker, Coby Black, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo, Jack Gosiewski, Payne Haas, Kobe Hetherington, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Israel Leota, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Brendan Piakura, Adam Reynolds, Jordan Riki, Tyson Smoothy, Kotoni Staggs, Martin Taupau, Benjamin Te Kura, Reece Walsh, Billy Walters, Xavier Willison
Suggested signings per club website: Delouise Hoeter, Josiah Karapani, Josh Rogers