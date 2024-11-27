Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson has confirmed that they will enter talks with Alex Seyfarth to extend his tenure as he runs off-contract at the end of next season.

Free to speak with rival clubs, Seyfarth enters the final 12 months of his current deal, which he signed at the end of the 2023 season, but is keen to remain at the Wests Tigers for the foreseeable future.

Although he is seen as hot-headed due to the number of sin-bins he received this year, it didn't stop him from having a breakout season. This saw him selected into the Prime Minister's XIII team alongside Lachlan Galvin.

Able to play anywhere in the forwards but commonly used in the second row, he has been with the club since 2017 and has registered 70 matches in the NRL since his debut in 2020.

"We've decided to sit down and talk with Seyfarth after Christmas which he's really happy about extending himself," Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said on Behind The Roar.

This comes after he was heavily linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs last year and even entered discussion with them before deciding to re-sign with the Tigers, much to the fan base's pleasure.

In 23 matches this season, he scored four tries, made 21 tackle busts and 701.4 post-contact metres, averaged 75 running metres per match and made 604 total tackles.

Current Wests Tigers Squad for 2025

John Bateman, Jack Bird, Jahream Bula, Tallyn Da Silva, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Lachlan Galvin, Royce Hunt, Apisai Koroisau, Kit Laulilii, Luke Laulilii, Jarome Luai, Justin Olam, Solomone Saukuru, Jeral Skelton, Jayden Sullivan, Starford To'a, Sunia Turuva, Alex Twal, Heamasi Makasini, Terrell May, Fonua Pole

Best 17 for 2025 (at the moment)

1. Jahream Bula

2. Jeral Skelton

3. Luke Laulilii / Heamasi Maksini

4. Justin Olam

5. Sunia Turuva

6. Lachlan Galvin

7. Jarome Luai

8. Terrell May

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Royce Hunt

11. John Bateman

12. Samuela Fainu

13. Fonua Pole

Interchange

14. Latu Fainu / Tallyn Da Silva

15. Alex Seyfarth (reported)

16. Jack Bird

17. Alex Twal