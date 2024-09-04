In their final match of the 2024 NRL season, the Wests Tigers will debut a promising youngster after halfback Aidan Sezer has been ruled out of the 'Spoon Bowl' clash against the Parramatta Eels.

The veteran halfback was always in doubt for the match after picking up a suspected shoulder injury against the Manly Sea Eagles a fortnight ago, but it has now been confirmed that he will be absent on Friday evening

The confirmation of Sezer's absence will see Latu Fainu move into the halves to partner Lachlan Galvin, showing a glimpse of the future as they look to avoid their third consecutive wooden spoon.

INJURY NEWS - Aidan Sezer ruled out of spoon bowl with a shoulder injury.

Latu Fainu will start in the halves with Lachie Galvin. In some good news… Balmain junior Tony Sukkar will make his NRL debut for @WestsTigers 🐯 — Zac Bailey (@ZacBailey14) September 4, 2024

Sezer's omission from the team will allow the Tigers to unearth youngster Tony Sukkar.

A strong ball-runner, Sukkar started in the Wests Tigers system at the age of 15 before progression from the Harold Matthews Cup to the SG Ball Cup to the Jersey Flegg Cup to the NSW Cup and now to the NRL first-grade.

Joining the club's Top 30 roster next season, he has made 15 appearances in the NSW Cup, where he has shown his promise and skill. Playing either in the back row or front row, he has made 305 tackles at an efficiency level of 92.4 per cent and made 1066 total running metres, averaging 71 per match.