In the middle of an injury crisis, the Wests Tigers are set to unveil two of their brightest young stars this Saturday afternoon against the Gold Coast Titans.

Members of the extended bench, front-rower Jordan Miller and utility back Heath Mason, are set to make their NRL first-grade debut this week, per News Corp.

Standing at 131kg and 192cm, Miller is set to replace the injured Alex Twal and is likely to come off the interchange bench with either Sione Fainu or Alex Seyfarth entering the starting team.

Heath Mason, a U19s Australian Schoolboys representative, will also make his NRL debut. Mason, who is primarily a fullback, is set to join the team this weekend for Charlie Staines, who remains in doubt with injury.

The loss of Twal and Staines adds to the growing injury list of the Wests Tigers, who have lost halves Jayden Sullivan and Lachlan Galvin to injury this week and winger Solomon Alaimalo due to the concussion 11-day stand-down period.

The club's casualty ward also includes John Bateman, Lachlan Broederlow, Chris Faagutu, Latu Fainu, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali'i, Starford To'a, and Junior Tupou.