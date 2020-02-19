Wests Tigers Head Coach Michael Maguire has named a strong squad for Saturday’s trial match against the Penrith Panthers.
Off-season recruits Adam Doueihi, Billy Walters, Zane Musgrove and Luciano Leilua have all been named in the squad.
Wests Tigers Squad
Adam Doueihi
Alex Seyfarth
Austin Dias
Billy Walters
Brendan O’Hagan
Chris McQueen
Elijah Taylor
Etuale Lui
Jake Simpkin
Jock Madden
Joe Taipari
Jordin Leiu
Josh Reynolds
Logen Dillon
Luciano Leilua
Matheson Johns
Matt Eisenhuth
Michael Chee Kam
Oliver Clark
Reece Hoffman
Sam McIntyre
Terrell May
Vea Tapaatoutai
William Kei
Zac Cini
Zane Musgrove
