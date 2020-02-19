Wests Tigers Head Coach Michael Maguire has named a strong squad for Saturday’s trial match against the Penrith Panthers.

Off-season recruits Adam Doueihi, Billy Walters, Zane Musgrove and Luciano Leilua have all been named in the squad.

Wests Tigers Squad

Adam Doueihi

Alex Seyfarth

Austin Dias

Billy Walters

Brendan O’Hagan

Chris McQueen

Elijah Taylor

Etuale Lui

Jake Simpkin

Jock Madden

Joe Taipari

Jordin Leiu

Josh Reynolds

Logen Dillon

Luciano Leilua

Matheson Johns

Matt Eisenhuth

Michael Chee Kam

Oliver Clark

Reece Hoffman

Sam McIntyre

Terrell May

Vea Tapaatoutai

William Kei

Zac Cini

Zane Musgrove