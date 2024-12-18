The Wests Tigers have reportedly made a decision on the future of English international John Bateman before his intended return to pre-season training in January.
Arriving at the Wests Tigers at the start of the 2023 season, Bateman's form has been well below par and has struggled to find consistency on both ends of the field.
There have also been continuous reports that he has failed to get along with head coach Benji Marshall, which saw him leave at the backend of the season to play under Sam Burgess for the Warrington Wolves.
Bateman has played his final game in Tigers colours and has been released from the remainder of his contract.
“On behalf of everyone at the club I want to thank John and wish him all the very best with his future," Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.
Intended to resume training with the club in January, Bateman will make the switch to the North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year contract with the Tigers poised to pay a large portion of his salary.
Adding to the Cowboys' already impressive forward pack that includes the likes of Coen Hess, Heilum Luki, Reuben Cotter, Jason Taumalolo and Jeremiah Nanai, the move comes after he was previously linked with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The 31-year-old has played 285 top-flight games across Australia and England, with 34 coming for the Canberra Raiders and another 32 for the Tigers.
“We have been in the market for an experienced forward with the ability to play either in the middle or on an edge,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.
“John bases his game around defensive intent and willingness to compete in every situation – a couple of areas we've made no secret we want to improve significantly on in 2025.
“Along with what he does on the field, we also believe he will be a valuable mentor for our younger forwards in Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai and Griffin Neame.”
A 27-time England international, Bateman's departure will allow the Tigers to free up a spot in their Top 30 roster, which is set to be handed to Sione Fainu.
Debuting in Round 11, 2024, at Magic Round against The Dolphins, Fainu finished the season with 12 first-grade appearances and showed that he has all the qualities of an NRL player, just like his two younger brothers.
Scoring two tries during these matches, the club has confirmed he will remain at the Wests Tigers, inking a train and trial contract.
Starting his career at the Manly Sea Eagles, Sione was the first member of his family to move to the Tigers and is a former U19s NSW Blues representative in his own right.