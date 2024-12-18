The Wests Tigers have reportedly made a decision on the future of English international John Bateman before his intended return to pre-season training in January.

Arriving at the Wests Tigers at the start of the 2023 season, Bateman's form has been well below par and has struggled to find consistency on both ends of the field.

There have also been continuous reports that he has failed to get along with head coach Benji Marshall, which saw him leave at the backend of the season to play under Sam Burgess for the Warrington Wolves.

Bateman has played his final game in Tigers colours and has been released from the remainder of his contract.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I want to thank John and wish him all the very best with his future," Tigers CEO Shane Richardson said.

Intended to resume training with the club in January, Bateman will make the switch to the North Queensland Cowboys on a two-year contract with the Tigers poised to pay a large portion of his salary.

Adding to the Cowboys' already impressive forward pack that includes the likes of Coen Hess, Heilum Luki, Reuben Cotter, Jason Taumalolo and Jeremiah Nanai, the move comes after he was previously linked with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.