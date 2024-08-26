Continuing to rebuild their roster under Shane Richardson and Benji Marshall, the Wests Tigers have reportedly been linked with yet another forward from another NRL team.

Following back-to-back victories against the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles, the Tigers are on top of the world and will enter the bye this upcoming round.

While they aim to finish off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in three years, this hasn't stopped them from looking forward towards the future as the club continues its rebuild under CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall.

After being linked with Corey Horsburgh, Jack Bird and Royce Hunt, the club is now looking at recruiting Kobe Hetherington from the Brisbane Broncos.

"The latest guy they're looking at is Kobe Hetherington, the Broncos forward," journalist Brent Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

"Apparently, he's potentially on the market, and the Tigers are looking at him as well."

The son of former QLD Maroons and Kangaroos representative Jason Hetherington, Kobe has made 77 appearances for the Brisbane Broncos since his debut in 2021 - 22 of those coming from this season.

Able to play anywhere in the forwards, the 25-year-old is normally used off the interchange bench but can play longer minutes when needed.

This season, he has made 1483 total running metres (67 per match), 527 tackles (94.4 per cent tackle efficiency), 25 tackle busts, and one try against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 22.

"He came through as a nine and then 13. I remember coaching him, thinking, man, he's got something about him, this kid," former South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou added on the radio program.

"He's good off the ball...and he's got his old man's competitive nature.

"He's just in for the fight; he wants to work hard and dog it. (It's) perfect for the Tigers. He'll be a great signing for them."