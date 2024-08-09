After making his NRL debut for the Wests Tigers last week against the North Queensland Cowboys, young front-rower Tim Johannssen has been rewarded with a contract extension.

One of the feel-good stories of the 2024 NRL season, Johannssen's first-grade debut came after he began the season in the Sydney Shield, which is a fourth-grade competition, before progressing through the ranks into the Ron Massey Cup (third-grade) and NSW Cup (second-grade).

Starting his career in the Newcastle Knights pathways system, he proved in limited minutes on his debut that he has all the makings of a regular spot on the NRL field as a forward.

Zero Tackle can now reveal that Johannssen has been rewarded with a train and trial contract for the 2025 season.

He also has an option in his favour for the following year, which will see him either join the Wests Tigers Top 30 roster or move to a development contract for the 2026 season.

"Honestly, at the moment, I'm just taking it all in and enjoying being here and bringing what I can to the team - my enthusiasm, my energy and try to build the younger brothers as well," Johannssen said on Wests Tigers' official podcast, Behind the Roar.

"I just want to kind of work to win some games and want to repay back Benji and the club for giving me the opportunity and the chance.

"I'll never be able to proper repay him but I want to put my best foot forward and train the house down, play the house down when I can."

Johannssen's extension comes after NSW Blues representative Stefano Utoikamanu officially announced he has decided to join the Melbourne Storm next season to play Craig Bellamy.

Rebuilding their roster under the guise of head coach Benji Marshall and CEO Shane Richardson, Utoikamanu's departure marked the club's fifth departure from the beginning of the season, following Asu Kepaoa, Isaiah Papali'i (Panthers), Junior Tupou (Dolphins) and Jake Simpkin (Manly Sea Eagles).

The Swiss-born 22-year-old's inking of a train and trial contract still allows the Wests Tigers to have three free spots left on their Top 30 roster for the 2025 NRL season.

As it stands, Aidan Sezer and Brandon Tumeth both have options in their contracts that have yet to be taken up, while Sione Fainu and Solomon Alaimalo remain unsigned for next season and are off-contract at the end of 2024.

Best 17 and full squad

1. Jahream Bula

2. Charlie Staines

3. Adam Doueihi

4. Justin Olam

5. Sunia Turuva

6. Lachlan Galvin

7. Jarome Luai

8. David Klemmer

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Alex Twal

11. John Bateman

12. Samuela Fainu

13. Fonua Pole

Interchange

14. Tallyn Da Silva

15. Alex Seyfarth

16. Kit Laulilii

17. Justin Matamua

Rest of squad

18. Jayden Sullivan

19. Latu Fainu

20. Josh Feledy

21. Chris Faagutu

22. Brent Naden

23. Solomone Saukuru

24. Tony Sukkar

25. Luke Laulilii

26. Starford To'a

27. Jordan Miller

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Aidan Sezer and Brandon Tumeth have options in their contracts and are not in the list of contracted players for 2025.