WHAT HAVE WE JUST SEEN 🤯



WELSBY HAS WON IT FOR SAINTS 😱#SuperLeague #GrandFinal pic.twitter.com/mch7GFoi5H — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) November 27, 2020

St Helens have won their second consecutive English Super League premiership in a last-second win over Wigan that was full of drama and controversy.

The Merseyside club led h 2-0 for a majority of the match before the Warriors scored the final try of the match with 15 minutes remaining, with Zak Hardaker unable to convert.

Former Cowboys player Lachlan Coote booted a penalty goal to tie up the game at four points a-piece with the game looking to head into a golden point finish in what would have been a first in the competition’s grand final history.

With just two minutes remaining, Hardaker missed a potential go-ahead penalty goal, with his attempt falling short.

St Helens held possession as the siren sounded, with half Tommy Makinson’s drop goal attempt sailing towards goal before hitting the woodwork.

Warriors fullback and former NRL player Bevan French looked to be the first to the ball as it landed past the try line before St Helens youngster Jack Welsby bodied French and dropped the ball to the turf.

The try was sent upstairs for a review before St Helens were awarded the try and therefore the grand final.

NRL great and St Helens veteran James Graham was in disbelief of the ending.

“If you read about it in the papers you’d think it was a cartoon… unbelievable. You couldn’t have scripted it for us,” he said after the match.

“I’m just overwhelmed, I’m genuinely moved, I’m lost for words.

“I just want to say I’m gutted we can’t celebrate with the fans and our friends and our family but we’ll have our time. But just thanks to my family for all you’ve done for me and thanks to the fans… it’s been an honour to play for Saints.”

Welsby was narrowing seen as onside at the moment of Makinson’s kick, with the review also clearing any illegal contact on French.

St Helens captain James Roby won best on field honours to cap off a memorable night.