Former Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative Terry Campese surprised fans by making a surprise appearance at a wrestling event over the weekend.

Last playing in the NRL in 2014, Campese featured in 139 matches for the Canberra Raiders in 11 seasons and also represented the Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues on a single occasion.

Following the likes of Nathan Ross and James Graham, the 40-year-old became the latest former NRL player to enter the wrestling ring, making his professional wrestling debut for Slam Pro League at the AIS Arena in Canberra.

The nephew of former Wallabies back David Campese, Terry narrowly missed out on winning the 2008 Dally M Medal by three votes and is currently the coach of the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup competition.

WATCH BELOW