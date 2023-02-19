New Zealand Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak faces a nervous wait from the NRL's match committee after being reported for a hip-drop tackle on Melbourne Storm youngster Dean Ieremia in Sunday's pre-season clash.

The 58th-minute incident added to a mixed evening for Watene-Zelezniak, who opened the scoring in the first half with an explosive run from the middle of the park to notch up the first try of the game.

The Warriors would carry a six-point lead into the break before conceding 24 points in the second half to capitulate in Christchurch.

The day would only get worse for Watene-Zelezniak when an attempted tackle on Ieremia left the Storm winger in agony and subsequently gained scrutiny from the match referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski.

Placed on report for a hip-drop tackle, Watene-Zelezniak could find himself suspended for the opening rounds of the NRL season, where the Warriors are set to face the Knights, Roosters, Cowboys and Bulldogs in their first month of the 2023 campaign.

Corey Parker was left in disbelief following the laid down report, stating Watene-Zelezniak had nothing to answer for.

"How is it a hip-drop?" Parker said on the Fox League broadcast.

"He's been beaten on the inside shoulder, Ieremia's got him done for all money, Watene-Zelezniak just doing his best to bring him down... there will be nothing off the back of that."

The NRL's match committee is expected to confirm any charges from the match on Monday.