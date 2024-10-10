New Zealand Warriors veteran forward Jazz Tevaga has officially confirmed his move to another NRL team after nine seasons and 138 matches with his former team.

A stalwart of the club since his arrival on the scene in 2016 and a homegrown talent, Tevaga has been a key player off the interchange bench for many years and was even awarded the inaugural Dally M Interchange Player of the Year in 2018.

The 28-year-old has managed 19 appearances this season, where he has scored one try, made 27 tackle busts and 374 tackles and ran on average 90 running metres per match.

A four-time international for Samoa, he is looking forward to the next chapter in his career but will miss the passionate Warriors fanbase.

“Jazz has played in finals and has had a lot experience over there in New Zealand. He has also represented Samoa,'' said Manly Coach Anthony Seibold.

“He brings that grit and toughness to what we have already got here. We feel like he will be a good addition to our group.”

New Zealand Warriors general manager of recruitment Andrew McFadden thanked Tevaga for his efforts and his time at the club.

“We're grateful for all Jazz has done for the Warriors. We have appreciated his efforts during his time with us and wish him and his family all the best for the future,” McFadden said in a club statement.