The New Zealand Warriors are out of finals contention following their loss to the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, but at the very least will have Dylan Walker available over the closing weeks of the season.

The veteran utility, who has recently come under speculation that his time in Auckland could be coming to an end, has been charged by the match review committee for a careless high tackle, however, has escaped with a Grade 1 charge.

The tackle - which came against Dolphins' prop Mark Nicholls late in the first half - is a first offence on Walker's record.

The penalty, therefore, will only be a $1000 fine if he accepts the early guilty plea, or $1500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

The only other player placed on report during the game was Herbie Farnworth for a dangerous tackle directly on the other side of halftime, but he has escaped with no charge handed down by the match review committee.

In Sunday's other game, which saw the Newcastle Knights run out 16-point winners over the Wests Tigers, Stefano Utoikamanu - who has signed with the Melbourne Storm from the start of the 2025 season - was the only player placed on report.

He, however, will escape with no charge, with Walker the only player charged from Sunday's games.

Walker has until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether he will accept the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary.