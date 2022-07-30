The New Zealand Warriors have suffered a potential double injury blow, with Chanel Harris-Tavita having potentially played his last game in club colours before he takes a break from the sport at the end of the season.

Harris-Tavita has suffered what appears to be an MCL injury, which, depending on severity, could keep him out for up to six weeks.

With only five weeks to go in the season and the Warriors not in a position to qualify for the finals, it could mean his time with the club is over.

Interim coach Stacey Jones confirmed he would need scans to determine the extent of the injury.

“We’re thinking it’s an MCL... he’ll have scans to see the extent of the injury. But our medical officer said it’s an MCL injury,” Jones said at his press conference after the game.

Harris-Tavita earlier this season announced his plans to take a hiatus from playing in the NRL.

Wayde Egan, on the other hand, has been cleared of any serious injury to his jaw after copping an elbow from Nelson Asofa-Solomona during the loss to the Storm.

The hooker was taken from the field for a HIA and further checks, however, was able to return to the game.

NRL Physio reports he has suffered cracked teeth.

There is some hope Wayde Egan can play next week after initial assessments suggested “just” some cracked teeth after this tackle. Nasty contact with plenty of force, lucky to not suffer facial fracture. Thankfully it is rare for players to miss time with dental injuries. pic.twitter.com/X1Y6n64GCW — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 30, 2022

It's understood Egan should be available to play next weekend, with no long time on the sidelines expected, however, given the position of the club and the fact Freddy Lussick has performed well as a deputy, he could be given a week off to recover.